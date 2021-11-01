Akhilesh Yadav Says He Will Not Contest Next UP Assembly Polls: Report

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday, 1 November, was quoted by PTI as saying he would not be contesting the next Uttar Pradesh (UP) Assembly elections.



According to the report, Yadav, however, also said that his party’s alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the polls was final and seat-sharing was yet to be discussed.

On being asked about the chances of taking his uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) along in the elections, Yadav replied: