Activist Akhil Gogoi Gets Bail in NIA Case Over CAA Protests

Gogoi was granted bail in one of the two cases being probed by the NIA.

Assam activist Akhil Gogoi was granted bail by a special NIA court in Guwahati on Thursday, 1 October, in one of the two cases being probed by the NIA on his alleged involvement in anti-CAA protests in the state last year.

The case, which was filed at the Chabua police station, was later transferred to the NIA.

He was granted bail on a surety of Rs 30,000 and other routine conditions like not tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses.

The same special court, on 7 August, had rejected Gogoi's bail plea in another case that was registered at the Chandmari police station. Gogoi has challenged the verdict in the Gauhati High Court, the hearing for which is scheduled for 13 October.

Gogoi, the leader of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), was arrested on 12 December last year from Jorhat, during the height of the anti-CAA protests in the state, as a "preventive measure."

He was then handed over to the NIA and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the protests and possible links with Maoists.

On 16 July, the Gauhati High Court had granted Gogoi bail in the three cases filed by against him by the Assam Police, related to the burning of a post office, circle office and a branch of United Bank of India at Chabua in Dibrugarh district during anti-CAA protests.

(With inputs from PTI)