Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked in Jalalabad, Alleges Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has alleged its party President Sukhbir Badal was attacked on Tuesday, 2 February, and claimed three party workers were injured in the firing.

It alleged that police-backed attackers were led by the brother of a Congress legislator.

The incident was reported in Jalalabad town in Fazilka district. The party demanded Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's resignation, citing complete breakdown in the law and order situation in the state.