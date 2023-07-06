'Sharad Pawar's Appointment as NCP President Flawed': Ajit Pawar Faction

The Ajit Pawar faction of Wednesday, 5 July, issued a statement to allege that the appointment to the post of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, which is currently being held by Sharad Pawar, is 'flawed' and did not follow the procedure stated in the party's constitution.

The statement also claimed that most party leaders and MLAs supporting Ajit Pawar had passed a resolution to appoint him as president of the NCP on 30 June, two days before he took oath as the deputy chief minister on 2 July.