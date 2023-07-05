Ajit Pawar Claims NCP-BJP Alliance Talks Failed 4 Times: 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022

In his tell-all speech on Wednesday, 5 July, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar detailed the number of times that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had held talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form an alliance.

These attempts by the NCP to align with the BJP date back to 2014, according to Ajit Pawar. But the talks always fell through, he said.

A bid to justify the alliance, Ajit Pawar's revelations could serve as a partial corroboration of claims that have been made by Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in February this year.