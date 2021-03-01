AIMIM Will Contest Tamil Nadu Polls: Party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

West Bengal’s 294 Assembly seat elections is to begin from 27 March. The voting is to be held in eight phases till 29 April. following which the results will be declared on 2 May.

AIMIM is set to enter the West Bengal elections in a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of Mamata Banerjee is locked in a bitter tussle against an emergent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marked by acrimonious campaigning and a string of defections. The Left-Congress alliance is also contesting the elections.

Owaisi, when asked about the Indian Secular Front’s (ISF) Abbas Siddiqui sharing the stage with the Left and Congress in a rally in Kolkata on Sunday, the AIMIM chief clarified that he would discuss his party’s strategy at the right time, reported ANI.

The Trinamool Congress had reacted strongly to Owaisi throwing in the hat for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s first rally in Kolkata, scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25 February, was cancelled after the Kolkata Police denied permission for it, the party has claimed.

The AIMIM has never contested elections in Bengal prior to this year, but clearly, it seems emboldened about its chances after it won five seats in Bihar's Seemanchal region, which borders Bengal.