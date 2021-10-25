AIADMK's Core Committee To Discuss Sasikala's Induction: O Panneerselvam

On Sunday, 17 October, Sasikala, a former aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, had triggered a storm by unveiling a stone plaque that named her as the general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), The News Minute had reported.

She had also reportedly raised the AIADMK party flag to mark the party's golden jubilee. The stone plaque acknowledged VK Sasikala, the "general secretary of AIADMK" for hoisting the flag.

AIADMK party spokesperson D Jayakumar later said that the party will take legal action against Sasikala for hoisting party flag and for calling herself its general secretary. He claimed that Sasikala's act was a direct violation of Election Commission’s rules and a previous court order.

The AIADMK had in September 2017 removed Sasikala as party general secretary and TTV Dhinakaran as deputy general secretary. In February 2017, the Supreme Court had found Sasikala guilty of corruption and sentenced her to four years in prison. In March 2021, she had issued a statement announcing that she is quitting politics.