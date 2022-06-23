OPS Stages Walkout Amid Cheers for EPS During AIADMK Meet; No Resolution Passed

Amid commotion, the Executive and General Council meetings of the main Opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu commenced in Chennai.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
The executive and general council meetings of the main Opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, ended in a stalemate in Chennai on Thursday, 23 June, against the backdrop of a 'single leadership' demand favouring party joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).
Party leader O Panneerselvam walked out of the meeting amid demands for EPS to lead the AIADMK.
Senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy said that all the 23 pre-approved resolutions were rejected.
He added that the 23 resolutions, along with that of the single leadership, would be passed in the next meeting. "These will be discussed and adopted only when the unitary leadership is discussed in the next meeting," he stated.
This comes in view of a court directive that restrained the party from initiating any decisive move over the single leadership issue in Thursday's meeting.
If the resolution on amending bylaws is passed, EPS could be elected as the party's general secretary. Currently, EPS is the joint coordinator of the party. While EPS has been vying for sole leadership of the party, OPS wants the status quo or dual leadership to remain.
The next general council meeting will be held on 11 July.
Supporters of O Paneerselvam (OPS) and EPS had engaged in rival sloganeering as the two leaders entered the premises of the wedding hall in Vanagaram near Chennai, where the meeting was held.
While OPS was the first to enter the venue with his supporters, EPS made his entry later. Party workers showered flowers and petals on EPS' vehicles to welcome him, and it took over an hour and a half for the leader to get to the venue.
A security blanket was also thrown over the suburban locality to ensure law and order.
An emergency hearing was called at Justice M Duraiswamy's house at 12:15 am on Thursday, following which the court ruled that no unannounced resolutions would be taken up at the meeting of the AIADMK general and executive councils. It has restrained the EPS camp from initiating any decisive move over the single leadership issue.
As many as 23 resolutions are set to be adopted. The venue of the meeting at suburban Vanagaram, a spacious marriage hall, was decorated with flowers and the entire locality wore a festive look with party flags fluttering everywhere and colourful flex boards of leaders placed prominently.
The first order from Wednesday had refused to stall AIADMK's general council meeting scheduled for 23 June and prevent its bylaws from being amended, despite OPS pleading for relief.
(With inputs from PTI.)