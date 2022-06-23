OPS Stages Walkout Amid Cheers for EPS During AIADMK Meet; No Resolution Passed

The executive and general council meetings of the main Opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, ended in a stalemate in Chennai on Thursday, 23 June, against the backdrop of a 'single leadership' demand favouring party joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

Party leader O Panneerselvam walked out of the meeting amid demands for EPS to lead the AIADMK.

Senior AIADMK leader KP Munusamy said that all the 23 pre-approved resolutions were rejected.

He added that the 23 resolutions, along with that of the single leadership, would be passed in the next meeting. "These will be discussed and adopted only when the unitary leadership is discussed in the next meeting," he stated.

This comes in view of a court directive that restrained the party from initiating any decisive move over the single leadership issue in Thursday's meeting.