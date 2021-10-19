AIADMK Furious As Sasikala Unveils Plaque Naming Her as Party General Secretary

According to a report in The Hindu, M Anandan, a former minister and PM Narasimhan, a former chief government whip were present during Sunday's event.

When Sasikala visited Jayalalithaa memorial this Saturday, she called herself 'Puratchi Thai'. Jayalalithaa and MGR have been traditionally called using the titles 'Puratchi Thalaivi' and 'Puratchi Thalaivar' respectively.

On Sunday, while unveiling the stone plaque, she also reportedly raised the AIADMK party flag to mark the party's golden jubilee. The stone plaque acknowledged VK Sasikala, the "general secretary of AIADMK" for hoisting the flag, The News Minute reported.

Speaking at the event she said, as quoted by the publication, "All of you here know the reason why I stood aside during the (Assembly) elections. No harm should come to the party because of me. The divisions among us has helped our enemies. At this juncture, unity is important." Besides she also claimed that she made sure AIADMK came back to power before her imprisonment.

She also told her supporters to ensure AIADMK remains victorious "till eternity"

Even as Sasikala conducted celebrations at MGR memorial, AIADMK, the principal Opposition party of the state was holding the official golden jubilee celebrations at its headquarters in Chennai's Royapettah.