Ahead of Formation of New Bihar Govt, Nitish Kumar Resigns as CM

Nitish Kumar on Friday, 13 November, met Governor Phagu Chauhan and handed over his resignation. | (Photo: PTI)

Nitish Kumar on Friday, 13 November, met Governor Phagu Chauhan and handed over his resignation, in a move that clears the decks for the formation of a fresh government in Bihar, ANI reported.

The resignation was accepted by Governor Chauhan, who reportedly asked Kumar to hold the mantle of caretaker CM of the state till the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) - which won 125 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections - is sworn in.

Kumar submitted the resignation of his ministry as well as the recommendation to dissolve the Bihar Assembly, PTI reported.