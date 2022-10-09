AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Resigns After Dalit-Buddhist Conversion Row

AAP Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at the Buddha Dhamma Deeksha Samaroh.
(Photo: Mission Jai Bheem/Twitter)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and minister in Delhi government, Rajendra Pal Gautam, resigned on Sunday, 9 October over an event — Buddha Dhamma Deeksha Samaroh — in which he participated, where hundreds of Dalits from across Delhi-NCR converted to Buddhism.
This comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted Gautam and submitted a complaint against him on Friday, 7 October, for participating in the event.
On 5 October, hundreds of Dalits converted to Buddhism as a part of the Buddha Dhamma Deeksha Samaroh organised by the Buddhist Society of India and Mission Jai Bheem.
"For centuries the caste system has limited our opportunities. Now we do not need reservation only in jobs, we need our share in land resources and the right to live with dignity," Gautam had said at the event.
The Quint had attended the 5 October event and spoke to multiple people who had come to participate in the ceremony. Many cited generational trauma, atrocities and crime against women as tipping points for wanting to convert.
Nisha, a 38-year-old homemaker from Ghaziabad, had come for the conversion ceremony with her husband and three children. "I saw that children from my community were made to sit on the floor while other children sat on chairs in our society. I don't want my children to face this," she said.
For 17-year-old Dinesh, on the other hand, embracing Buddhism was a "matter of pride". "To embrace Buddhism in itself is a matter of pride. There is no unity among people in other religions. They discriminate on the basis of caste – something which is against the spirit of our Constitution," he said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)