'Gandhis Will Vote Jhadoo': 6 Reasons Why AAP-Congress Alliance is a Big Deal

"The Gandhi family will now vote for Aam Aadmi Party," this was the first thing that many AAP supporters said as soon as the party's seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress was announced.

The New Delhi seat, where Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are voters, has been allocated to AAP under the seat-sharing arrangement. So to vote for the Congress-led INDIA bloc, the Gandhi family will have to vote for an AAP candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

This, of course, is only the symbolic aspect. This alliance is significant for a number of reasons.