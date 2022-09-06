Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets Sitaram Yechury, Will Meet CM Kejriwal Later

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 6 September.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, 6 September, met key opposition leaders in Delhi, on the second day of his maiden visit to the national capital since he broke ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Kumar first met Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, followed by a visit to the CPI headquarters to hold talks with General Secretary D Raja.
Kumar will meet his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in the afternoon, and also former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala later in the day.
After the meeting, Kumar said, "We have discussed that if the Left parties, regional parties in different states, and Congress come together then it will be a big deal."
Meanwhile, Yechury said, "We welcome that he (Nitish Kumar) came to this office once again. This is a positive sign for the politics in the country. Opposition parties have to save the country and the Constitution together," ANI reported.
Raja also talked about Kumar breaking away from the BJP, and said, "We welcome the way in which he (Nitish Kumar) broke with the BJP and joined the secular democratic forces, Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Development in Bihar doesn't confine to Bihar alone, it has a huge impact on the political course of the country."
Kumar's visit to Delhi comes amidst the buzz that the JD(U) leader may emerge as the Opposition's prime ministerial face in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, though he himself has refuted the rumours.
(With inputs from PTI.)
