75% Ministers in Eknath Shinde's Maharashtra Cabinet Face Criminal Cases: ADR

Seventy-five percent of the Maharashtra ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Maharashtra now has 20 ministers, including the chief minister, after the council of ministers was expanded on 9 August with the induction of 18 members.

After the cabinet expansion, the Association for Democratic Reforms and the Maharashtra Election Watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all ministers submitted during the assembly polls in 2019.