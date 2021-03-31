Sharanagouda Case: K’taka HC Allows Probe Against CM Yeddiyurappa

In a major setback for Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Karnataka High Court on March 31 permitted authorities to continue the investigation against him in a case of trying to lure a JD(S) MLA into the BJP's fold.

The order pertains to a criminal case registered against the CM for allegedly trying to lure JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandkur, by influencing his son Sharanagouda, with a promise of money and Ministry in February 2019. This was a time when the BJP was trying to destabilise the Congress- JD(S) coalition government in the state.

Passing the interim order, Justice John Michael Cunha vacated an earlier interim order, reported The Hindu. An earlier interim order by the Karnataka High Court on February 23, 2019 had stayed the investigation into the case.