Tripura Election: TIPRA is a Force to Watch Out For & BJP Knows This. Here's Why

The BJP is running a star-studded campaign in the Tripura Assembly elections, with several of its senior national leaders being deployed to help it come back to power in the Northeastern state.

But the BJP's top leaders aren't attacking the Left, the Congress or the Trinamool Congress as much as they seem to be targeting a new player in the state's politics - the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance or the TIPRA Motha, led by Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, the head of the Tripura Royal family.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed TIPRA as a tacit ally of the Left Front, Assam CM and the North-East Democratic Alliance Convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a vote for TIPRA Motha is a wasted vote.

So why is the BJP attacking TIPRA so much? What makes this four-year-old outfit the party to watch out for in these elections?

It's mainly about what the party represents, not just in the context of Tripura but the Northeast as a whole.

There are three aspects to this.