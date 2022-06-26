Bypoll Results: SAD(A) Wins Sangrur; BJP Races Ahead in UP's Rampur & Azamgarh

Election staff members with an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during the counting of votes of the Tripura Assembly by-elections, at a counting centre in Agartala.
(Photo: PTI)
Counting of votes started at 8 am in three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi where bypolls were held on 23 June.
Meanwhile, results for several seats have already started pouring in.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha celebrates with his supporters after his lead during the counting of votes of the Tripura Assembly by-elections.
Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma, and Town Bardowali are four seats which went to polls in the state. Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman has won the Agartala.
In Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh and Rampur, both Samajwadi party strongholds, bypolls were necessitated after the resignations of party chief Akhilesh Yadav and senior leader Azam Khan, respectively.
In Rampur, BJP is inching closer to victory as it maintains a lead of over 34,000 votes. The party is leading in Azamgarh as well.
In Delhi's Rajinder Nagar, AAP's Durgesh Pathak won by over 11,000 votes.
The bypolls took place after incumbent MLA Raghav Chadha resigned on being elected to the Rajya Sabha.
The by-election in Andhra Pradesh was held to fill a vacancy after Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy died in February. His younger brother Vikram Reddy is the ruling YSR Congress candidate. The BJP candidate is G Bharat Kumar Yadav.
(With inputs from PTI)
