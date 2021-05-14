Netizens Call Srinivas a Hero, Condemn Delhi Police, BJP’s Move

The Congress party on Friday, 14 May, alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah sent the police to the Youth Congress office in Delhi for questioning its leader Srinivas BV and other party workers engaged in COVID relief work.

Speaking to The Quint, Srinivas confirmed that the Delhi Police had questioned him.

Netizens have now shown solidarity to the Youth Congress leader, with many condemning the saffron party and the Delhi Police for harassing ‘heroes’ as India grapples with the second wave of the pandemic.