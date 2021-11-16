Partial Lunar Eclipse on 19 November: Check Chandra Grahan Time in India

Partial Lunar Eclipse will begin at 12:48 pm IST.
Check Partial Lunar eclipse date and time here. Image used for representation purpose.

A partial lunar eclipse will occur on Friday, 19 November, 2021. It will be visible in parts of western Europe, North America, South America, western Africa, Australia, Asia, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.

There are two types of Lunar eclipse (also known as Chandra Grahan): Total and partial. According to NASA, a total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon and Sun are on opposite sides of Earth. A partial lunar eclipse happens when only part of Earth's shadow covers the Moon.

The Ministry of Earth Science (MoES), in a press release, stated that "from India, just after moonrise, ending of partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a very short span of time from extreme north eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam."

Partial Lunar Eclipse 2021 Date and Time in India

  • Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 11:32 IST on 19 November

  • Partial Eclipse Begins: 12:48 IST

  • Maximum Eclipse: 14:32 IST

  • Partial Eclipse Ends: 16:17 IST

  • Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 17:33 IST

(Time Source: timeanddate.com)

According to EarthSky, partial lunar eclipse on Friday will be followed by a total solar eclipse on 4 December 2021. Moreover, as per the press note by MoES, the next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on 8 November 2022. It will be a total lunar eclipse.

