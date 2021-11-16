Partial Lunar Eclipse on 19 November: Check Chandra Grahan Time in India

Check Partial Lunar eclipse date and time here. Image used for representation purpose.
A partial lunar eclipse will occur on Friday, 19 November, 2021. It will be visible in parts of western Europe, North America, South America, western Africa, Australia, Asia, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.
There are two types of Lunar eclipse (also known as Chandra Grahan): Total and partial. According to NASA, a total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon and Sun are on opposite sides of Earth. A partial lunar eclipse happens when only part of Earth's shadow covers the Moon.
Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 11:32 IST on 19 November
Partial Eclipse Begins: 12:48 IST
Maximum Eclipse: 14:32 IST
Partial Eclipse Ends: 16:17 IST
Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 17:33 IST
(Time Source: timeanddate.com)
According to EarthSky, partial lunar eclipse on Friday will be followed by a total solar eclipse on 4 December 2021. Moreover, as per the press note by MoES, the next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on 8 November 2022. It will be a total lunar eclipse.
