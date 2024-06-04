Outer Manipur Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Outer Manipur Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Outer Manipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Outer Manipur was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Outer Manipur are Kachui Timothy Zimik (NPF) and Alfred Kanngam S Arthur (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Outer Manipur seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Outer Manipur seat was won by NPF candidate Lorho S. Pfoze, while BJP candidate Houlim Shokhopao Mate had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Outer Manipur constituency was won by Congress candidate Thangso Baite and NPF candidate Soso Lorho was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency include Heirok, Kakching, Jiribam, Saikul, Kangpokpi, Saitu, Thanlon, Henglep, Saikot, Singhat, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabok, Wabgai, Hiyanglam, Sugnu, Tipaimukh, Churachandpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Phungyar, Ukhrul, Chingai, Karong, Mao, Tadubi, Tamei, Tamenglong, Nungba.
Outer Manipur is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Manipur.
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Manipur were held in the midst of the ongoing ethnic violence in the state that erupted on 3 May 2023. The clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has seen more than 200 deaths and around 60,000 people displaced.
The two constituencies of Manipur - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur – were scheduled to go to polls in phase one on 19 April and some parts of the latter on 26 April. However, due to hampering of election in certain polling stations of Inner Manipur, re-polling was carried out at 11 polling stations on 22 April.
Manipur’s ruling party BJP is contesting from Inner Manipur and supporting its ally NPF's candidate for the Outer Manipur seat. Congress has fielded candidates for both of the seats.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Manipur, BJP won the Inner Manipur seat while NPF registered a win on the Outer Manipur seat. In the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, Congress had won both the seats.
Published: 04 Jun 2024,07:11 AM IST