NTR in Vijayawada, Sri Balaji in Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Gets 13 New Districts

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued notifications to reorganise the districts in the state, carving out 26 districts from the existing 13 districts. The newly-created districts include the NTR district with its headquarters at Vijayawada, Sri Satyasai district headquartered at Puttaparthi, Annamayya district headquartered at Rayachoty, and Sri Balaji district with its headquarters at Tirupati.

While the 13 existing districts will retain their names, the administrative headquarters of West Godavari district will be shifted from Eluru to Bhimavaram.