Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Varavara Rao in 2005 Maoists Attack Case

In 2018, Rao, along with several other activists, was arrested and booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

They were accused of making inflammatory speeches at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwar Wada in Pune, Maharashtra on 31 December 2017, that had allegedly triggered violence at the Bhima-Koregaon war memorial the following day, killing one, and injuring many.

The first charge sheet was filed by the Pune police in November 2018. Police claimed that the people who were arrested had “active links” with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), and accused them of planning to "assassinate" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rao was released on interim bail from Taloja Central Prison in February 2021 for a period of six months on health grounds under the condition that he needs to be in the jurisdiction of the Special National Investigation Agency Court. He is also barred from speaking to the media.

The Bombay High Court had later extended his temporary bail term till 28 October. He had to return to the jail on 5 September.

(With inputs from PTI.)