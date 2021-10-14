Elgar Parishad Case: Bombay HC Says Varavara Rao Need Not Surrender Until 28 Oct

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 14 October, said that poet-activist Varavara Rao, 82, does not need to surrender before the Taloja prison authorities until 28 October, PTI reported. The court will hear his plea seeking an extension of the bail granted to him on 26 October. Rao is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

On 22 February 2021, the Bombay High Court had granted Rao an interim bail for six months on medical grounds and asked him to surrender and return to judicial custody on 5 September.

However, Rao's lawyer, R Sathyanarayanan, and senior counsel, Anand Grover, filed an application seeking an extension of the interim bail last month. In the application, Rao also requested to stay in Hyderabad, his hometown.