Casteist Slurs, Assault, Unpaid Wages: Noida Help’s Allegations Against Employer

“My employer held me captive at home from April to December this year. She beat me up with sticks, slippers or anything she could lay her hands on. She used casteist slurs against me,” claimed 20-year-old Anita, a domestic help, who was allegedly dragged out of an elevator by her employer in a Noida high-rise.

The 40-second video of the incident surfaced online on Tuesday, 27 December, and an FIR was filed against Anita’s employer, Shephali Kaul, at Noida phase 3 police station.

On Wednesday, Kaul – who is an advocate and lives in Noida’s Cleo County – was arrested by police. The case has been registered under sections sections 344 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (provoking or insulting someone) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Vijay Gautam, SHO (Noida phase 3) told The Quint, “Relevant sections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will also be added in the FIR.”