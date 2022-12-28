Noida Police Arrests Woman Who Dragged Help From Elevator

The Noida woman whose video dragging and forcefully pulling her house help out of the elevator went viral on social media was arrested on Wednesday, 28 December.
(Photo: Screen grab)
A day after a purported video of a woman, identified as Shephali Kaul, dragging her house help from the elevator at a Noida high-rise surfaced online, the Noida police arrested Kaul on Wednesday, 28 December.
An FIR under sections 344 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (provoking or insulting someone) of the Indian Penal Code was filed on Tuesday at Noida phase 3 police station.
Vijay Gautam, SHO of Noida phase 3 police station told The Quint on Wednesday, "Kaul has been arrested. We will also add relevant sections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act."
In the 40-second CCTV footage of the elevator of Noida's Cleo County, Kaul can be seen dragging her help, Anita, out of the lift. Anita's father had alleged on Tuesday that "Kaul had kept his daughter captive"
India Today had earlier reported that Anita had claimed that she was confined against her will by her employer and was assaulted.
On the other hand, Kaul had claimed to India Today on Tuesday, "She (Anita) disconnected my rooms' CCTV camera on 25 December, stole jewellery, and hid it in a disposable tissue in the fridge, which she then threw out of the balcony."
Kaul also told India Today that Anita had allegedly mixed sleeping pills in their food and was caught while she was trying to run away.
