Nilgiris Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Nilgiris was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.

This year, Ooty's is not as much the centre of attraction in the mountain ranges of Nilgiris as the electoral contest that's panning out here.



Former union minister and DMK heavyweight A Raja is locking horns with Modi's minister and former Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan. Adding fuel to the fire is the AIADMK candidate Lokesh Tamilselvan who is the son of former Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker P Dhanapal.

In the 2021 Assembly election, AIADMK secured victories in four out of six assembly segments within the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency. But it is Raja who holds this seat Parliamentary seat currently.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Nilgiris seat was won by DMK candidate Raja, A., while AIADMK candidate Thiyagarajan, M. had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Nilgiris constituency was won by AIADMK candidate Gopalakrishnan, C. and DMK candidate Raja, A. was the runner-up. Five-time Lok Sabha MP, Raja, has won twice from here.



Assembly seats that fall under Nilgiris parliamentary constituency include Bhavanisagar, Udhagamandalam, Gudalur, Coonoor, Mettuppalayam, Avanashi (Sc).