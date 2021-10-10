Probe Over ISIS Links in J&K Deepens, NIA Conducts Raids in Multiple Locations

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday, 10 October, carried out searches at 16 places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two cases – 'ISIS Voice of Hind' case and the 'Bathindi IED recovery' case – with the help of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police, ANI reported.

The raids were carried out in nine locations in Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Baramulla districts, on the residences of several traders, in connection with the Voice of Hind case, and the counter-terrorism agency seized mobile phones and laptops.

Terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has been releasing a monthly magazine by the name of Voice of Hind since February 2020, which aims to incite and radicalise impressionable Muslim youth, India Today reported.