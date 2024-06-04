Mumbai South-Central Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Mumbai South Central Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Mumbai South-Central was held in Phase 5 on 20 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Mumbai South-Central are Rahul Ramesh Shewale (Shiv Sena) and Anil Yeshwant Desai (Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Mumbai South-Central seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Mumbai South-Central seat was won by Shivsena candidate Rahul Ramesh Shewale, while Congress candidate Eknath M. Gaikwad had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Mumbai South-Central constituency was won by Shivsena candidate Rahul Ramesh Shewale and Congress candidate Eknath M. Gaikwad was the runner-up.
he ugly split of Shiv Sena has made this election a litmus test for 'which is the real Sena?'. This battle of legacy is set to come out starkly on seats which were the stronghold of the unified Shiv Sena. One of them being Mumbai South-Central.
Since 1989, Mumbai South Central has been consecutively won by Shiv Sena, with only one exception in 2009 when a Congress candidate emerged victorious. This election is seeing two Sena candidates facing each other. Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Anil Desai, a former Rajya Sabha MP and Uddhav Thackeray's 'backstage boy'. Ruling Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde has chosen Rahul Shewale, sitting MP from this seat, as Mahayuti's candidate. Shewale, who served as the chairman of the standing committee of BMC from 2011 to 2014 before getting into parliamentary politics, will be fighting for his hattrick win from this seat.
The electoral dynamics in 2024 markedly differ from the previous Lok Sabha elections, which primarily pitted Shiv Sena against Congress in this constituency. Thackeray's candidate now enjoys support of Congress' voter base as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra, aligned with the INDIA bloc at the national level.
Assembly seats that fall under Mumbai South-Central parliamentary constituency include Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Dharavi.
Mumbai South-Central is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra.
The political shuffling in Maharashtra has made this an interesting election to watch out for. In the seat-division between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, BJP benefitted the most, bagging 28 out of the 48 seats. Its partners NCP, Shiv Sena, and RSP are competing on 4, 15, and 1 seats, respectively. The opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, has agreed to a seat-sharing agreement where Shiv Sena (UBT) got 21 seats, Congress 17 seats, and NCP (SP) 10 seats.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all 48 seats of Maharashtra went to polls across the first six phases from 19 April to 25 May.
Notably, while the Shiv Sena and BJP had been in a partnership for over three decades, a split in the former led to the Eknath Shinde-led faction supporting the saffron party, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena formed Maha Vikas Aghadi with Congress and NCP. Similarly, a split within the NCP led its Ajit Pawar faction to join BJP’s Mahayuti alliance while the Sharad Pawar faction sided with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and INDIA bloc at national level.
In the last Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, NDA's BJP won 23 seats and Shiv Sena won 18. UPA's NCP could only win just four seats and Congress won one seat. AIMIM won one, and one seat was won by an independent candidate. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won 23 seats, Shiv Sena won 18, NCP won 4, Congress won 2, and Swabhimani Paksha won one seat.
