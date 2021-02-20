Mumbai Police Nab Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrant Working for BJP

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Mumbai has arrested a 24-year-old illegal Bangladeshi immigrant on 31 January 2021 who was allegedly working as the youth president of Bharatiya Janata Party's North Mumbai Minority Cell.
The accused has been identified as Rubel Sheikh.
Responding to the arrest, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that while the BJP is scaring people away by insisting on the implementation of the CAA, illegal immigrants in the country are also being given a place by the party.
“Is this BJP's 'Sangh Jihad'? Some BJP leaders are found smuggling Gaumata and some are proved to be ISI agents. Now Rubel Sheikh, the president of the minority cell of BJP, turned out to be Bangladeshi. Is there a provision given in the CAA for BJP?" he said.
According to police officials, Sheikh was residing in the Malad area of Mumbai with fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. The probe has revealed that he is a resident of the Bowalia village in Bangladesh’s Jasur district. He reached Mumbai illegally in 2011.
Immediately after the arrest of Sheikh, the party in the state has removed him from his post. He is also suspected to have presented fake documents to the BJP.
After his arrest, Sheikh's picture with BJP MP Gopal Shetty has now surfaced on social media. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar has denied Congress’ allegations, claiming that no BJP worker is a Bangladeshi.
