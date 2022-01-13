Mukesh Ambani's Reliance To Invest $80 Billion in Green Energy in Gujarat

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 13 January with Gujarat for a total investment of Rs 5.95 lakh crore as part of the investment promotion activity for Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022.

The projects aim to generate 10 lakh direct or indirect employment opportunities in Gujarat.

"To make Gujarat net-zero and carbon-free, RIL proposes to invest ₹ 5 lakh crore in the State over 10 to 15 years to set up 100 GW Renewable Energy Power Plant and Green Hydrogen Eco-System development," a company statement read.