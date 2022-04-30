Union Min RK Singh Reviews Coal Stock, Delhi To Get as Much Power as Needed

RK Singh is the Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy. Image used for representational purposes
(Photo: Twitter/Prajavani)
Union Power Minister RK Singh on Saturday, 30 April, conducted a review of the coal stock position in thermal power plants, including those supplying power to distribution companies (DISCOMs) in Delhi, ANI reported.
Singh issued directions to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) to ensure secure power supply to the national capital.
Stating that there has been "no shortage of electricity supply to the State of Delhi," the ministry, in a statement, noted that while the state's peak demand for the month of April hit 6,096 MegaWatts (MW), data provided by the Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) said that there was no shortage in meeting the requirement.
While Delhi's Generation Capacity was 3,056 MW, but combined with Central Generating Stations, a total capacity of 6,892 MW was made available to the state.
The Power Ministry provided detailed discrete figures on the amount of power being supplied via power plants to Delhi, stating that all of them had sufficient coal stock reserves.
However, it noted that two state-owned power plants – Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL) and Pragati Power Corporation Limited (PPCL) – were running at partial capacity and needed to ramp up production to meet Delhi's power requirement.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)