More Than 6 Lakh ‘New Middle-Class’ Households in India: Report

A new report published by Hurun India Wealth 2020 on Tuesday, 16 March, has identified a new household category in India that accounts for a saving of Rs 20 lakh per annum.

These households are called ‘New Middle Class’. The report has suggested that these families have major physical assets, including automobiles and residential properties.

According to Hurun India, the total number of such households in India are 633,000. The report further reveals that there are 3,000 households with a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore.

However, the Indian middle class has earnings of over Rs 2.5 lakh per annum. “It is estimated that around 5,64,00,000 families in India fall under this category,” suggests the report published by Hurun India.