Mizoram Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Mizoram Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Mizoram was held in Phase 1 on 19 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Mizoram are K Vanlalvena (MNF) and Richard Vanlalhmangaiha (ZPM).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Mizoram seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Mizoram seat was won by MNF candidate C Lalrosanga, while Independent candidate Lalnghinglova Hmar had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Mizoram constituency was won by Congress candidate C. L. Ruala and Independent candidate Robert Romawia Royte was the runner-up.
All Assembly seats in Mizoram fall under this one parliamentary constituency.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha seat went to polls in phase one on 19 April. The seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. According to final electoral roll, total number of electors in Sikkim were 8,56,297. Male electors comprised 4,14,777 and female were 4,41,520. Mizoram recorded a voter turnout of 56.8%, lowest among northeastern states.
While the main contest here is between the state’s ruling party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), the national parties BJP and Congress have fielded their respective candidates, too.
Published: 04 Jun 2024,06:55 AM IST