Exclusive: Removing Hurriyat From X Doesn't Undo What I Stand For, Says Mirwaiz

“Social media space is the only space available to me. The pulpit of Jama Masjid is also restricted (very often). Even last Friday, I was put under house arrest. That’s why, to stay connected and communicate, I made the changes to my (X) handle,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's chief cleric and separatist leader, tells The Quint, days after he dropped the ‘Hurriyat chairman’ title from his X bio.

The Mirwaiz's decision has sparked a controversy in the Valley amid debates over whether the banned group, which had once spearheaded extensive political campaigns for what it termed as the "resolution" of the Kashmir issue, has effectively been written out of the region’s history.

Hurriyat was outlawed for five years in March 2025 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), on grounds that it was allegedly involved in subversive activities and was “supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities”.