9-Year-Old Allegedly Raped in Factory in Delhi’s Seelampur, Accused Nabbed

Delhi Police.
(File Photo: IANS)
A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in Seelampur in northeast Delhi. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhi police.
The police said that they had received a call about the incident at 11:15 am on 3 June, after which the victim was taken to JCP hospital for a medical examination.
The medical examination confirmed that the girl was raped, following which a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered, said the police.
The man, who was an acquaintance of the victim, lured her while she was playing on the street. He then allegedly raped her in the factory in which he worked.
The police also said that the victim has been suffering from a mental health condition since her childhood.
(With PTI inputs)