After Ram Navami Clashes, MHA Deploys Forces in Bengal for Hanuman Jayanti

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
(Photo: Archives)
The Union Home Ministry deployed Central Armed Police Forces in several areas of West Bengal ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on Thursday, 6 April, following the spate of communal clashes that took place in the state on Ram Navami last week.
The Home Ministry on Wednesday also sent an advisory to the states on asking them to be on alert to prevent incidents of communal violence.
What the Home Ministry said: In a tweet on Wednesday, a the home ministry spokesperson said: "Central Armed Police Forces deployed in West Bengal to assist state police in maintaining law and order during observance of Hanuman Jayanti".
The ministry has asked all state governments to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society, national broadcaster AIR reported.
Many incidents of violence were reported across the country last week on Ram Navami, including Hooghly and Howrah, in which vehicles were damaged, stones were pelted, and police officers were attacked.
Clashes were also reported in Rishra on Sunday during a Ram Navami procession in which an MLA was injured and hospitalised.
Communal violence took place in Bihar's Sasaram and Biharsharif towns too on and after Ram Navami and in Maharashtra's Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad).
The home ministry also sent additional paramilitary forces to Bihar to assist the state administration in handling the situation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)