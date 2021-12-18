At Least 10 Killed, Many Injured in a Sewer Gas explosion in Karachi, Pakistan

A massive gas explosion inside a sewer system in Karachi in Pakistan killed at least 10 people and injured 13 people, say reports. More details are awaited.

Several people are trapped inside the rubble. Rescue teams have been deployed at the site.

The blast was caused in a sewer beneath a bank building in Shershah area, in Karachi, where something ignited the gas that had accumulated. The cause of the ignition is unclear but investigations are underway to determine the cause.

The bank was located next to a petrol pump on the main road.

"10 people were killed and 13 others were inured, at least three critically. Several injured were sent to the intensive care unit," Dr Sabir Memon at Trauma Center Karachi told AP.

In videos, the partially collapsed building and several damaged parked vehicles can be seen.