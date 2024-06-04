Mandya Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Mandya Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
The Quint
Mandya Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
For all the latest news and updates on Lok Sabha Election Result 2024, click here.
The polling for Mandya was held in Phase 2 on 26 April.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Mandya are H.D. Kumaraswamy (JDS) and Venkataramane Gowda (Star Chandru) (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Mandya seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Mandya seat was won by Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, while JD (S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy had come in second place.
Karnataka’s Mandya Lok Sabha constituency saw a record 81.6% voter turnout on 26 April. The Vokkaliga centre has long been a bone of contention between the leaderships of Congress and JD(S). While the parties did come together briefly in the 2019 polls after successfully trouncing BJP in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls, the collaboration failed.
Actress turned politician Sumalatha Ambareesh, contesting independently was elected as MP after winning 51% votes here in 2019. She was also supported by BJP. After Sumalatha officially joined the BJP, the seat went to former Karnataka CM and JD(S) Karnataka President, HD Kumaraswamy. Interestingly, JD(S) had joined the NDA alliance ahead of the polls in 2024.
In 2014's General Elections, Mandya constituency was won by JD (S) candidate C.S.Puttaraju and Congress candidate Ramya was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Mandya parliamentary constituency include Malavalli, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Shrirangapattana, Krishnarajapete, Krishnarajanagara, Nagamangala.
Mandya is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Karnataka.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the 28 seats of Karnataka went to polls in phases two and three on 26 April and 7 May, respectively. The state recorded a voter turnout of approximately 68% across the two phases.
Karnataka's ruling party Congress is contesting alone in all the 28 seats, while NDA allies BJP and JD(S) have made a seat-sharing agreement according to which BJP is contesting in 25 seats and JD(S) on the remaining three seats.
Being BJP's only stronghold in South, Karnataka gave the saffron party a massive mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. They won 25 seats. Congress, JD(S), and an independent candidate could win just one seat each.
While in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won seventeen seats in Karnataka, Congress won nine seats, and JD(S) could manage to win just two seats.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 04 Jun 2024,06:49 AM IST