Mandi Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: BJP's Kangna Ranaut is Leading This Seat

The polling for Mandi was held in Phase 7 on 1 June.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Mandi are Kangna Ranaut (BJP) and Vikramaditya Singh (Congress).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Kangna Ranaut is leading this Mandi seat.

Himachal Pradesh's Mandi was going to be just another Lok Sabha constituency this election until BJP raised its stake by fielding Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Congress took up the challenge and put up Vikramaditya Singh to take on Ranaut. Singh is the son of former Himachal Pradesh CM, late Virbhadra Singh, and Pratibha Singh, president of Himachal Pradesh Congress. Currently, he is the PWD minister in CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s cabinet.

Mandi had largely been a Congress bastion before the 2014 'Modi wave' brought this Himachal seat under BJP's tally. Ram Swaroop Sharma won for BJP in 2014 and 2019. However, following his death, Congress' Pratibha Singh reclaimed the seat back from the BJP in the bypolls of 2021.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Mandi seat was won by BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma, while Congress candidate Aashray Sharma had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Mandi constituency was won by BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma and Congress candidate Pratibha Singh was the runner-up.



Assembly seats that fall under Mandi parliamentary constituency include Bharmour, Lahaul & Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Darang, Jogindernagar, Mandi, Balh, Sarkaghat, Rampur, Kinnaur.