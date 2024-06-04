Mandi Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: BJP's Kangna Ranaut is Leading This Seat

Mandi Election Result live updates for Lok Sabha election 2024
Mandi Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Mandi was held in Phase 7 on 1 June.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Mandi are Kangna Ranaut (BJP) and Vikramaditya Singh (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Kangna Ranaut is leading this Mandi seat.
Himachal Pradesh's Mandi was going to be just another Lok Sabha constituency this election until BJP raised its stake by fielding Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Congress took up the challenge and put up Vikramaditya Singh to take on Ranaut. Singh is the son of former Himachal Pradesh CM, late Virbhadra Singh, and Pratibha Singh, president of Himachal Pradesh Congress. Currently, he is the PWD minister in CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s cabinet.
Mandi had largely been a Congress bastion before the 2014 'Modi wave' brought this Himachal seat under BJP's tally. Ram Swaroop Sharma won for BJP in 2014 and 2019. However, following his death, Congress' Pratibha Singh reclaimed the seat back from the BJP in the bypolls of 2021.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Mandi seat was won by BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma, while Congress candidate Aashray Sharma had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Mandi constituency was won by BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma and Congress candidate Pratibha Singh was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Mandi parliamentary constituency include Bharmour, Lahaul & Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Darang, Jogindernagar, Mandi, Balh, Sarkaghat, Rampur, Kinnaur.
Mandi is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all four seats of Himachal Pradesh went to polls in phase seven on 1 June.
The electoral contest in Himachal Pradesh is primarily between BJP and Congress. State’s ruling party BJP is contesting all four seats, while its opponent Congress has also fielded its candidates in all four of them.
BJP made a clean sweep in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, winning all four seats. Similarly, in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP won the four seats riding high on the ‘Modi wave’, leaving none to Congress.
Published: 04 Jun 2024,06:47 AM IST