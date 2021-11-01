LPG Commercial Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 266, Check New Rates

LPG Price Hike: The fuel companies on Monday, 1 November 2021, announced increase in the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder by Rs 266. The price hike comes into effect form Monday onwards.

Therefore, the 19kg commercial LPG cylinder, which used to cost Rs 1,734 in Delhi, will now be available at a price of Rs 2000.50, reported news agency ANI.

However, there was no hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.