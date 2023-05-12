SIT Formed to Probe Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan: Delhi Police

Sidelined WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has claimed that a billionaire industrialist is orchestrating wrestlers' protest.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the sexual harassment case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi Police on Friday, 12 May, informed a Delhi Court.
Further, as per Livelaw, the Delhi Police told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal of Rouse Avenue Court:
A status report has been filed in connection with the case in a sealed cover. This, however, shall not be shared with anyone owing to the fact that the case pertains to sexual offences.
The statement of one of the victims is also slated to be recorded before a magistrate on Friday.
This information came as the court heard a plea by women wrestlers seeking a court monitored probe in the case. The matter is slated to be heard next on 27 May.
Two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered so far against Singh by the Delhi Police. One of them has been filed under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), Section 354D (stalking), and Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
Another has been filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
The FIRs, however, were filed days after a group of petitioners moved the apex court seeking registration of the same.
(With inputs from Livelaw.)
