Will Take Action Against Gautam Gambhir: Drug Controller Tells HC

The Drug Controller informed the Delhi High Court on Thursday, 3 June, that action will be taken against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir for violating the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
The regulatory body informed the court that Gambhir’s Foundation had contravened the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act by unauthorised stocking of the COVID-19 drug Fabiflu. The said information was provided in a status report to the court’s COVID-19 bench led by Justice Vipin Sanghi.
The Drug Controller’s submissions have come just three days after facing the wrath of the court for not probing Gautam Gambhir for illegal stocking of COVID-19 drug Fabiflu.
The Drug Controller submitted before the Delhi High Court that Gautam Gambhir Foundation will be prosecuted for the contravention of the Drug and Cosmetics Act.
The court was also informed that show cause notices have also been sent to such firms for violating conditions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and that such firms are also liable for Prosecution for selling medicines to an unlicensed firm ie Gautam Gambhir Foundation.
After listening to these submissions, the court observed that the Drug Controller is bound to take actions against people violating the rules mentioned under the Act.
The court added that “Just because I want to create popularity, want to get myself prepared for the next election. This shouldn’t be the criteria. That’s why we want you to take action so that it becomes a lesson for others.”
The Delhi High Court had on Monday, 31 May, come down heavily on the drug controller for not examining how Gambhir procured large quantities of Fabiflu.
The Delhi court severely criticised the drug control department for giving a clean chit to Gambhir in connection with distribution of COVID-19 drugs, The Indian Express had reported.
The court dismissed the report as ‘trash’ and stated that there is no legal basis to it.
On 21 April, the cricketer-turned-politician had tweeted that Fabiflu – a steroid being prescribed to treat COVID patients – was available for free at a specified East Delhi location.
