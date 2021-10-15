Will Aryan Khan Finally Get Bail? This is What the NCB Court Needs to Consider

However, in Aryan's case, the police have no prima facie evidence for either of these two offences, which means the court would, in normal circumstances, be likely to grant him bail.

The NCB has tried to argue that Khan was in 'conscious possession' of the charas recovered from Merchant because this was supposed to be for both of them. They have claimed that there is proof for this in the WhatsApp chats between the two friends, and that both of them also admitted the same during questioning.

During the court proceedings, however, the only WhatsApp chat between the two read out by the NCB's lawyer, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, was about how they would "have a blast" on the cruise.

Unless the copies of the chats handed over to the judge have something more than this, it is difficult to see how this would be enough to say Aryan Khan had known or been in possession of the drugs.

The three accused have also said they have retracted their statements to the NCB. While the court may hold that the retraction is not relevant at the time of bail, it is hard to see the court relying on statements to an investigative agency to keep the accused in jail when all the conditions for bail are met here.