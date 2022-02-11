Lakhimpur Kheri: Does Allahabad HC Bail Order for Ashish Mishra Stand Scrutiny?

In a significant order on 10 February, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to the chief accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, Ashish Mishra.

The son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Teni Mishra had been in jail since 10 October 2021. His release was ordered by Justice Rajeev Singh with fairly standard bail conditions, ahead of the trial in the case for the deaths of four farmers who were run over by Mishra's car on 3 October last year.

Justice Singh had heard arguments for bail from Mishra's counsel, senior advocate Gopal Chaturvedi, as well as the arguments opposing bail from the additional advocate general VK Shahi a month ago, and reserved his decision on 18 January.

But why did the high court agree to grant Mishra bail, after it had been rejected by a lower court and the police had claimed in their 5,000-page charge sheet that there had been a pre-planned conspiracy to attack the farmers?

Here are the circumstances that led to the judge granting him bail – and the questions that might arise on a possible appeal.