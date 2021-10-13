Why Delhi HC Upheld Rakesh Asthana's Appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner

Towards the end of the judgment, the bench notes that the appointment of officers in government services cannot generally be challenged in Public Interest Litigation before the high courts or the Supreme Court.

There are several Supreme Court judgments that make this point, as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre (which appointed Asthana to the post) pointed out, including in the Vishal Ashok Thorat case in 2019.

There is one exception to this rule: when a constitutional court is asked to issue a writ of 'quo warranto'.

This is a power that the courts can use when it appears that a government decision has been made without any legal basis. It cannot be used to challenge the discretion or the reasons for a decision, but can be used to say that the decision was not possible at all.