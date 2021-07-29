Delhi Disputes Rakesh Asthana's Appointment as Police Commissioner

Delhi Assembly on Thursday, 29 July, passed a resolution disputing Rakesh Asthana's selection as the national capital's Police Commissioner, urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to reverse the appointment.
"In 2019, the SC ruled that no officer with less than six months of tenure left should be named for a top job. In fact, Asthana was the front-runner for being the CBI Chief in May, 2019, but was dropped after the top court pointed the same in its ruling," Jha stated, IANS reported.
Further, he claimed that Asthana has been appointed by Prime Minister Modi to "destabilise" Delhi, and called his appointment "illegal".
However, Delhi Assembly's Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri contended that Asthana is a venerated officer and was bestowed with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service when he uncovered the fodder scam against the then chief minister of Bihar.
Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, was appointed the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday, 27 July.
His appointment as commissioner came just three days before his previously scheduled date of retirement on 31 July 2021.
