Delhi Disputes Rakesh Asthana's Appointment as Police Commissioner

"In 2019, the SC ruled that no officer with less than six months of tenure left should be named for a top job. In fact, Asthana was the front-runner for being the CBI Chief in May, 2019, but was dropped after the top court pointed the same in its ruling," Jha stated, IANS reported.

Further, he claimed that Asthana has been appointed by Prime Minister Modi to "destabilise" Delhi, and called his appointment "illegal".

However, Delhi Assembly's Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri contended that Asthana is a venerated officer and was bestowed with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service when he uncovered the fodder scam against the then chief minister of Bihar.