HC Dismisses Pleas Challenging Rakesh Asthana's Appointment as Delhi Police Head

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 12 October, dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh

dismissed a PIL filed by advocate Sadre Alam, along with an intervention application by Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL).

The original petition had been filed in the Delhi High Court by Alam. Meanwhile, the Centre for Public Interest Litigation, represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, had filed a plea before them in the Supreme Court, which they claimed was copied verbatim by Alam. They were allowed to have their petition taken up in the high court along with Alam's.