While Vacating His Seat, Has CJI DY Chandrachud Strengthened Fiscal Federalism?

In matters relating to the interpretation of lists under Schedule VII, there needs to be a liberal understanding of the entries as done in Mineral Area Development Authority and Lalta Prasad Vaish and Sons. In FN Balsara (1950), the Supreme Court reversed the Bombay High Court's ruling that the Government of India Act of 1935 and other provisional enactments suggested that the definitions of liquor and intoxicating liquor be interpreted to encompass all liquids containing alcohol, not only potable ones. In order to interpret, the word liquor must be given a wide definition to cover all alcoholic liquids that may be employed as replacements for intoxicating drinks, to the detriment of health, as per Article 47 of the Constitution.

In this, the Court ruled that states had the right to regulate industrial alcohol, even if doing so conflicted with federal regulation over other sectors. The Supreme Court also overruled Synthetics & Chemicals Ltd etc (1990) which had excluded industrial alcohol from the states' jurisdiction. For example, states such as Karnataka and Haryana have become more and more dependent on excise duty, generating extra money from alcohol consumption taxes. They will probably be able to increase their revenue through industrial alcohol taxes thanks to this increased authority.