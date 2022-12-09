Sharjeel's Case Not to Be Prejudiced By HC's Umar Khalid Order: SC Clarifies

What did Imam tell the apex court? Imam, in his special leave petition, pointed out that these observations by the High Court were made without according him an opportunity to be heard. This, he argued, is violative of principles of natural justice.



Given that these observations touch upon the merits of the case against him, and that his own bail plea is pending at the High Court, the remarks in Khalid’s order could cause prejudice to his own plea.

More about Sharjeel Imam: A scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Imam was arrested in January 2020 after he was said to have delivered an allegedly inflammatory speech during the anti-CAA protests. Thereby, in November 2020, he was named an accused in the Delhi Riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case, via a supplementary chargesheet. He has already spent over a thousand days in jail.