In Bail Plea, Nodeep Kaur Alleges Was Beaten Up at Police Station

Imprisoned Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan activist Nodeep Kaur has claimed in her bail plea before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that she was severely beaten up at a police station at the time of her arrest last month in Sonipat, reports PTI.

The 24-year-old Kaur, a Dalit labour rights activist and member of Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan (MAS), was arrested from the Singhu border on 12 January, where she was part of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s contentious farm laws.